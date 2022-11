Due to visa issues, Maxim Grishin has been removed from his catchweight bout with Jailton Almeida. As a result, Almeida will now face Shamil Abdurakhimov in a heavyweight bout on UFC FIGHT NIGHT on January 14, 2023.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs LEMOS takes place Saturday, November 5 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos