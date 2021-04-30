 Skip to main content
Updates to UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka

Apr. 30, 2021

Due to weight management issues, the featherweight bout between Gabriel Benitez and Jonathan Pearce is canceled from tomorrow’s card. 
 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: REYES vs PROCHAZKA will take place Saturday, May 1 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, with the prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou
African Champions: Usman, Ngannou & Adesanya

Track the historic rise of the UFC's three African champions: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights

Watch Georges St-Pierre Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights | UFC 261 Weigh-In Show

Daniel Cormier, Din Thomas, Laura Sanko and Dan Hellie Have A Putting Competition
DC, Laura Sanko & Din Thomas Hit The Links

Watch Daniel Cormier, Din Thomas, Laura Sanko and Dan Hellie Have A Putting Competition

