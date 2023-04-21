Updates To UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes Updates:
Due to Priscila Cachoeira weighing in over the flyweight limit, her bout with Karine Silva has been canceled from tomorrow’s event.
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes takes place Saturday, April 22 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
