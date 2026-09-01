Updates To UFC Paris

Key Information For The UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse Card Happening September 5 At Accor Arena
Sep. 1, 2026
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOOKER vs PARNASSE Updates:
Due to illness, Mairon Santos has been removed from his featherweight bout against Nathaniel Wood. Replacing Santos will be undefeated UFC newcomer Pavel Andrusca, who makes his debut having finished seven of his eight wins, including five in the first round.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOOKER vs PARNASSE takes place Saturday, September 5 at Accor Arena in Paris, France
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.