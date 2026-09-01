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A general view of fans during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates To UFC Paris

Key Information For The UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse Card Happening September 5 At Accor Arena
Sep. 1, 2026

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOOKER vs PARNASSE Updates:

Due to illness, Mairon Santos has been removed from his featherweight bout against Nathaniel Wood. Replacing Santos will be undefeated UFC newcomer Pavel Andrusca, who makes his debut having finished seven of his eight wins, including five in the first round.  

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOOKER vs PARNASSE takes place Saturday, September 5 at Accor Arena in Paris, France

Preview The Card Here

graphic advertising tickets for UFC Paris on 9/5/26

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.