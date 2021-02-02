Updates To UFC FIGHT NIGHT: OVEREEM vs. VOLKOV

A featherweight bout between Dana White Contender Series veterans Ode’ Osbourne and Jerome Rivera has been added to the card.

Due to an injury, Alex da Silva has been removed from his lightweight bout with Devonte Smith. Replacing him will be Justin Jaynes, who looks to replicate his performance-of-the-night UFC debut where he defeated Frank Camacho via first round KO. This bout will now take place at a catchweight of 160 lbs.

Due to COVID-19 protocols: Julio Arce has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Timur Valiev. Replacing him will be Martin Day, who aims to make a statement and secure his first UFC victory. This bout will now take place at featherweight.

Due to COVID-19 protocols: Andre Ewell has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Cody Stamann. Replacing him will be UFC newcomer Askar Askar, who makes his debut with an impressive 11-1 record, including three wins by KO and three wins by submission. This bout will now take place at featherweight.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: OVEREEM vs. VOLKOV will take place Saturday, February 6 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

