Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez 
Jul. 12, 2022

UFC announces the following updates to UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez 

Due to visa issues, Khusein Askhabov has been removed from his featherweight bout with Herbert Burns. Additionally, due to injury, Billy Quarantillo has been removed from his featherweight bout with Bill Algeo. As a result, Burns and Algeo will now face each other in a featherweight bout. 

Also, due to visa issues with Abubakar Nurmagomedov and an injury to opponent Phil Rowe, this welterweight bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.  

: