Announcements
Updates To UFC Rio
Key Information For UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, Happening October 11, 2025, In Brazil
Sep. 30, 2025
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: OLIVEIRA vs GAMROT Updates:
A bantamweight bout between Luan Lacerda and Saimon Oliveira has been added to the card.
Additionally, due to injury, Santiago Ponzinibbio has been removed from his welterweight bout with Vicente Luque. Replacing Ponzinibbio will be Joel Alvarez.
Finally, the welterweight bout between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown will now serve as the main event for the UFC Fight Night taking place November 8 at UFC Apex.
