Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil walks to the Octagon in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Announcements

Updates To UFC Rio

Key Information For UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, Happening October 11, 2025, In Brazil
Sep. 30, 2025

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: OLIVEIRA vs GAMROT Updates:

  • A bantamweight bout between Luan Lacerda and Saimon Oliveira has been added to the card.

  • Additionally, due to injury, Santiago Ponzinibbio has been removed from his welterweight bout with Vicente Luque. Replacing Ponzinibbio will be Joel Alvarez.

  • Finally, the welterweight bout between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown will now serve as the main event for the UFC Fight Night taking place November 8 at UFC Apex.

