Updates to UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

Jonathan Martinez steps in to face Thomas Almeida on October 17.
Oct. 9, 2020

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Alejandro Perez has been removed from his bout with Thomas Almeida. Replacing Perez is UFC bantamweight Jonathan Martinez, who steps up on short notice following a highlight reel finish of Frankie Saenz earlier this year. This bout will be moved to UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs.The Korean Zombie on October 17.

UFC Fight Night headlined by top bantamweight contenders Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen, takes place this Saturday, October 10, from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. All bouts will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Fighter Timeline: Cain Velasquez

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Fighter Timeline series features Cain Velasquez and five of the biggest fights of his UFC career.

Top 5 Fastest Turnarounds In UFC History

In honor of Khamzat Chimaev's 10 day turnaround for his fight against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas, we look back at the Top 5 fastest turnarounds in UFC history.

The Rise of Jan Blachowicz

Follow the rise of Jan Blachowicz as he made his way through the ranks to a light heavyweight title shot against Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

