Updates to UFC Fight Night: Makachev vs. Dos Anjos

Additionally, Brendan Allen, originally scheduled to compete last weekend, has been added to the card in a 195-pound catchweight bout against fellow middleweight standout Sean Strickland. Strickland, who looks to build on his current two-fight win streak, will compete in the quickest turnaround of his career after a dominant decision win over Jack Marshman on October 31.



UFC Fight Night: FELDER vs. DOS ANJOS takes place this Saturday, November 14 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.“