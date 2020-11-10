Updates to UFC Fight Night: Makachev vs. Dos Anjos
Nov. 10, 2020
Due to a non-COVID related illness, No. 12 ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev has been removed from his main event bout this weekend with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Stepping in for Makhachev will be The Irish Dragon, No. 7 ranked lightweight Paul Felder. Felder, winner of five of his last seven, is coming off a Fight of the Night battle with Dan Hooker in February.
Additionally, Brendan Allen, originally scheduled to compete last weekend, has been added to the card in a 195-pound catchweight bout against fellow middleweight standout Sean Strickland. Strickland, who looks to build on his current two-fight win streak, will compete in the quickest turnaround of his career after a dominant decision win over Jack Marshman on October 31.
UFC Fight Night: FELDER vs. DOS ANJOS takes place this Saturday, November 14 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.“
