the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Changes To UFC Vegas 100 On November 9
Nov. 5, 2024

Due to injury, Nicolas Dalby has been removed from his welterweight bout with Elizeu dos Santos. Replacing Dalby will be UFC newcomer Zach Scroggin, who makes his debut with an undefeated record of 7-0.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAGNY vs PRATES takes place this Saturday, November 9 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAGNY vs PRATES takes place this Saturday, November 9 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 100
