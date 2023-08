UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LUQUE vs. DOS ANJOS Update:

Due to a medical issue, Brad Hiestand has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Da’Mon Blackshear. Replacing Hiestand will be two-time Dana White’s Contender Series alum Jose Johnson.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LUQUE vs. DOS ANJOS takes place Saturday, August 12 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.