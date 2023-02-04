Updates to UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

UFC Announces Changes To UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac
Feb. 4, 2023
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs SPIVAC Updates
Due to illness, Mandy Bohm has been removed from her flyweight bout with Ji Yeon Kim. As a result, this bout has been removed from tonight’s card.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs SPIVAC takes place Saturday, February 4 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4, 2023. Prelims start at 10pm ET/7pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 1am ET/10pm PT.
