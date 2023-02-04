 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Updates to UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

UFC Announces Changes To UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac
Feb. 4, 2023

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs SPIVAC Updates

Due to illness, Mandy Bohm has been removed from her flyweight bout with Ji Yeon Kim. As a result, this bout has been removed from tonight’s card.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs SPIVAC takes place Saturday, February 4 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4, 2023. Prelims start at 10pm ET/7pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 1am ET/10pm PT. 

:
Jose Aldo of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in at Vivint Arena on August 19, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

José Aldo Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

UFC today announced that former WEC and UFC featherweight champion José Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the Class of 2023.

Watch the Video
Join UFC Featherweight Calvin Kattar As He Breaks Down The Featherweight Division Ahead Of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski
Athletes

Featherweight Breakdown With Calvin Kattar | February…

Join UFC Featherweight Calvin Kattar As He Breaks Down The Featherweight Division Ahead Of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Watch the Video
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts to his win over Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alexander Volkanovski: Beating Makhachev Could Make Me…

UFC Featherweight Champion And Pound-For-Pound King Alexander Volkanovski Believes A Victory Over Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev At UFC 284 Could Cement His Legacy.

More
: