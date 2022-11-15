 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Updates to UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

Nov. 15, 2022

Due to injury, Rodolfo Vieira has been removed from his middleweight bout with Cody Brundage. As a result, this bout has been removed from this weekend’s card.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs SPIVAC takes place Saturday, November 19 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 1pm ET/10am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

UFC Vegas 65
Announcements

Announcements

Athletes

