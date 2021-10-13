 Skip to main content
Fight Coverage

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
By UFC Staff • Oct. 13, 2021

Please note the following changes to UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont below:

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Update

  • Due to COVID-19 protocols, Sijara Eubanks has been removed from her women’s flyweight bout with Luana Carolina. Replacing Eubanks will be Loopy Godinez, who makes a quick return to the Octagon following her first-round Performance of the Night submission victory over Silvana Juarez this past weekend.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LADD vs DUMONT takes place Saturday, October 16 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

