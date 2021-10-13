UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
By UFC Staff
• Oct. 13, 2021
Please note the following changes to UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont below:
UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Update —
Due to COVID-19 protocols, Sijara Eubanks has been removed from her women’s flyweight bout with Luana Carolina. Replacing Eubanks will be Loopy Godinez, who makes a quick return to the Octagon following her first-round Performance of the Night submission victory over Silvana Juarez this past weekend.