UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KRYLOV vs SPANN Updates

*Due to a medical issue, Jose Johnson has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Garret Armfield. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.

*Due to Hailey Cowan's illness, her fight with Ailin Perez has been cancelled from this weekend's card.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KRYLOV vs SPANN takes place Saturday, February 25 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas