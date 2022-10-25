 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Key Information For The Las Vegas Card Happening Saturday October 29
Oct. 25, 2022

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

  • Drakkar Klose was removed from his lightweight bout with Mark O. Madsen. As a result, Madsen will now face Grant Dawson on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs LEMOS on November 5.
  • Kleydson Rodrigues was removed from his flyweight bout with Cody Durden. Replacing Rodrigues will be UFC newcomer Carlos Mota, who has won his last two bouts by first-round KO.
  • Garrett Armfield was removed from his bantamweight bout with Christian Rodriguez. Replacing Armfield will be Joshua Weems, who is undefeated since his 2021 Dana White’s Contender Series appearance with two submission victories.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs ALLEN takes place Saturday, October 29 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.

:
Paddy Pimblett of England celebrates his submission victory over Kazula Vargas of Mexico in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event
Athletes

Paddy Pimblett Loves Turning Doubters Into Believers

We Catch Up With The Star Of Liverpool Ahead Of His UFC 282 Bout With Jared Gordon

More
Learn more about Power Slap. Tune-in to the Press Conference Friday, November 11 from New York City. 
Announcements

Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…

Learn more about Power Slap live from New York City on Friday, November 11. Don't miss! 

Watch the Video
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 04: Dustin Poirier (blue shorts) attempts to submit Max Holloway during the UFC 143 event at Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 4, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

Top Submissions | Featherweight

A Look Back At The Best Submissions Completed At 145 Pounds

Watch the Video
: