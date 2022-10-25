Updates To UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Key Information For The Las Vegas Card Happening Saturday October 29
Oct. 25, 2022
Due to injury, please note the following changes:
Drakkar Klose was removed from his lightweight bout with Mark O. Madsen. As a result, Madsen will now face Grant Dawson on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs LEMOS on November 5.
Kleydson Rodrigues was removed from his flyweight bout with Cody Durden. Replacing Rodrigues will be UFC newcomer Carlos Mota, who has won his last two bouts by first-round KO.
Garrett Armfield was removed from his bantamweight bout with Christian Rodriguez. Replacing Armfield will be Joshua Weems, who is undefeated since his 2021 Dana White’s Contender Series appearance with two submission victories.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs ALLENtakes place Saturday, October 29 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas