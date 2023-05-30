Updates to UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi

Additionally, due to injury, Mateus Mendonca has been removed from his bantamweight bout with John Castaneda. Replacing Mendonca will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Muin Gafurov, who makes his UFC debut after capturing the LFA bantamweight championship via KO late last year.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KARA-FRANCE vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, June 3 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas