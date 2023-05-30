 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Updates to UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi

Changes To UFC's Fight Night Scheduled For June 3
May. 30, 2023

Due to visa issues, Guram Kutateladze has been removed from his lightweight bout with Jamie Mullarkey. Replacing Kutateladze will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Muhammad Naimov, who makes his UFC debut riding a three-fight win streak, with two of those victories coming by way of finish.

Additionally, due to injury, Mateus Mendonca has been removed from his bantamweight bout with John Castaneda. Replacing Mendonca will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Muin Gafurov, who makes his UFC debut after capturing the LFA bantamweight championship via KO late last year.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KARA-FRANCE vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, June 3 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3p PT, while the main card kicks off at 9p ET/6p PT. 

