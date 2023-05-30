Updates to UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi

Due to visa issues, Guram Kutateladze has been removed from his lightweight bout with Jamie Mullarkey. Replacing Kutateladze will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Muhammad Naimov, who makes his UFC debut riding a three-fight win streak, with two of those victories coming by way of finish.
Additionally, due to injury, Mateus Mendonca has been removed from his bantamweight bout with John Castaneda. Replacing Mendonca will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Muin Gafurov, who makes his UFC debut after capturing the LFA bantamweight championship via KO late last year.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KARA-FRANCE vs ALBAZItakes place Saturday, June 3 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas