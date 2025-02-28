Updates To UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev

Due to weight management issues, Luana Carolina has been removed from her flyweight bout with Montana De La Rosa. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.

Additionally, due to medical issues, Douglas Silva de Andrade has been removed from his 140-pound catchweight bout with John Casteneda. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.

Finally, Lucas Almeida weighed in over the featherweight limit (148 lbs) for his bout against Danny Silva and will be fined 20% of his purse.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KAPE vs ALMABAYEV takes place this Saturday, March 1 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas