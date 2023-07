Updates To UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs. BUENO SILVA Update:

A welterweight bout between No. 14 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena and UFC newcomer Bassil Hafez has been added to the card. Hafez makes his UFC debut following a third-round KO victory to win the Fury FC welterweight championship earlier this year.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs. BUENO SILVA will take place Saturday, July 15 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.