UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez
By UFC Staff
• Oct. 13, 2021
Please note the following changes to UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez below:
Kevin Holland has been removed from his middleweight bout with Kyle Daukaus. Replacing Holland will be Roman Dolidze, who looks to secure his second win of 2021 with another signature first-round finish.
Ovince Saint Preux has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Philipe Lins. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.