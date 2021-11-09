 Skip to main content
Fight Coverage

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez
By UFC Staff • Oct. 13, 2021

Please note the following changes to UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez below:

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Update

  • Kevin Holland has been removed from his middleweight bout with Kyle Daukaus. Replacing Holland will be Roman Dolidze, who looks to secure his second win of 2021 with another signature first-round finish.
     
  • Ovince Saint Preux has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Philipe Lins. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs RODRIGUEZ takes place Saturday, November 13 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Tags
UFC Vegas 42
UFC Fight Night
UFC Apex
Aljamain Sterling reacts after the conclusion of his bantamweight bout against Pedro Munhoz of Brazil during the UFC 238 event at the United Center on June 8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

In Aljamain Sterling’s Corner: Episode 1 The Training…

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling talks about what teammate Al Iaquinta brings to their training sessions. Presented by Hospital for Special Surgery.

Watch the Video
Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the UFC bantamweight sensation he is today.
Athletes

In Aljamain Sterling’s Corner: Episode 2 | The Mentor

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling on a key member of his team, Dave Mattana, who has guided Sterling from the wrestling room to the golf course.

Watch the Video
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Aljamain Sterling raises his hands after facing Raphael Assuncao of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Z
Athletes

In Aljamain Sterling’s Corner: Episode 3 | The Doctors

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling reveals how HSS physicians Drs. Robert Hotchkiss and Osric King got him back into the Octagon. Presented by Hospital for Special Surgery

Watch the Video