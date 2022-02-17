Updates To UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Walker

Replacing Lingo will be undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series alum Christian Rodriguez, who makes his UFC debut having finished all but one of his professional bouts.

Additionally, due to COVID-19 protocols, Khalid Taha has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Mario Bautista. Replacing Taha will be former Dana White’s Contender Seriescontestant Jay Parrin, who makes his UFC debut having won seven of his last eight bouts.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WALKER vs HILL takes place Saturday, February 19 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.