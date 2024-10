Due to injury, Brady Hiestand has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Jake Hadley. Replacing Hiestand will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Cameron Smotherman.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERNANDEZ vs PEREIRA takes place this Saturday, October 19 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.