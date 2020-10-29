 Skip to main content
Announcements

Updates to UFC Fight Night: HALL vs. SILVA

Oct. 29, 2020

Due to injury, Aaron Phillips has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Dana White’s Contender Series signee Adrian Yanez. Replacing Phillips will be UFC newcomer Victor Rodriguez, who has won all of his bouts by knockout and makes his UFC debut riding a four fight win streak.

Additionally, due to a positive COVID-19 test, Makhmud Muradov has been removed from his middleweight bout with Kevin Holland. Replacing Muradov will be UFC newcomer Charlie Ontiveros, who makes his UFC debut riding a two-fight win streak with both of those victories coming by first-round knockout.   

UFC Fight Night: HALL vs. SILVA takes place this Saturday, October 31 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PTand the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Results

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Unparalleled, Unmatched and…

Lightweight Champion Retires With An Unprecendented Legacy Of Dominance

More
Bryce Mitchell grapples with Matt Sayles in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Capital One Arena on December 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch These four Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch the Video