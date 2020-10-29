Updates to UFC Fight Night: HALL vs. SILVA

Due to injury, Aaron Phillips has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Dana White’s Contender Series signee Adrian Yanez. Replacing Phillips will be UFC newcomer Victor Rodriguez, who has won all of his bouts by knockout and makes his UFC debut riding a four fight win streak.
Additionally, due to a positive COVID-19 test, Makhmud Muradov has been removed from his middleweight bout with Kevin Holland. Replacing Muradov will be UFC newcomer Charlie Ontiveros, who makes his UFC debut riding a two-fight win streak with both of those victories coming by first-round knockout.