Due to visa issues, Muin Gafurov is out of his bout against Taylor Lapilus. Due to a medical issue, Lucas Almeida is also out of his bout against William Gomis. As a result, Caolan Loughran will now face Taylor Lapilus in a bantamweight bout and William Gomis will take on Yanis Ghemmouri in a featherweight bout.

UFC Paris Fight By Fight Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE vs SPIVAC will proceed with 11 bouts with the first bout at 6:30pm CEST this Saturday, September 2, from the Accor Arena in Paris, France.