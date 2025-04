Due to injury, Kennedy Nzechukwu has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Martin Buday. Replacing Nzechukwu will be UFC newcomer Uran Satybaldiev, who makes his debut with an undefeated record of 9-0 after having won the LFA light heavyweight championship just under a month ago.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs MURPHY takes place Saturday, April 5 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas