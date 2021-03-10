Updates to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs MUHAMMAD

Due to injury, please note the following updates for this weekend’s event:

· The heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Philipe Lins is being rescheduled to a later date.

· The featherweight bout between Ricardo Ramos and Zubaira Tukhugov has been canceled from the card.

Additionally, due to visa issues, Don Madge has been removed from his lightweight bout with Nasrat Haqparast. Replacing him will be undefeated UFC newcomer Rafa Garcia, who makes his debut following an exciting win over UFC veteran Humberto Bandenay last month.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs MUHAMMAD will take place Saturday, March 13 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

