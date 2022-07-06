UFC announces the following updates to UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

Due to injury, Denis Tiuliulin has been removed from his middleweight bout with Jamie Pickett. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.

Additionally, a featherweight bout between David Onama and UFC newcomer Garrett Armfield has been added to the card. Armfield owns an impressive 100 percent finishing rate and makes his UFC debut having won six of his last seven bouts.