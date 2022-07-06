 Skip to main content
Updates To UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Jul. 6, 2022

UFC announces the following updates to UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

Due to injury, Denis Tiuliulin has been removed from his middleweight bout with Jamie Pickett. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card. 

Additionally, a featherweight bout between David Onama and UFC newcomer Garrett Armfield has been added to the card. Armfield owns an impressive 100 percent finishing rate and makes his UFC debut having won six of his last seven bouts.

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 9pm ET/6pm PT

Tags
UFC Fight Night
UFC Vegas 58
UFC Apex
:
Athletes

Donald Cerrone and son exit the Octagon during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Dana White and Utah Jazz owener Ryan Sweeney talk to the press about UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
: