UFC FIGHT NIGHT Updates:

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

Montel Jackson has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Chris Gutierrez on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DAWSON vs GREEN

Rani Yahya has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Alatengheili on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YUSUFF vs BARBOZA

As a result, Chris Gutierrez will now face Alatengheili in a bantamweight bout on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YUSUFF vs BARBOZA

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DAWSON vs GREEN takes place Saturday, October 7 at UFC Apex

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YUSUFF vs BARBOZA takes place Saturday, October 14 at UFC Apex