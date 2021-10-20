Updates To UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

Alan Patrick has been removed from his lightweight bout with Mason Jones. Replacing Patrick will be undefeated UFC newcomer David Onama, who has finished all but one of his wins, including five first-round stoppages.

Aaron Phillips has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Jonathan Martinez. Replacing Phillips will be undefeated UFC newcomer Zviad Lazishvili, who has finished nine of his 12 wins by submission.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COSTA vs VETTORI takes place Saturday, October 23 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.