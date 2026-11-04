Updates To UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker
Changes To Las Vegas Fight Night Scheduled On November 7
Nov. 4, 2026
Due to injury, Lucas Brennan has been removed from his featherweight bout with Austin Bashi. Replacing Brennan will be Dana White's Contender Series alum Carlos Calderon, who makes his UFC debut having finished eight of his 11 career victories.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CORTES-ACOSTA vs WALKER takes place Saturday, November 7 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.