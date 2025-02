Updates To UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

Due to visa issues, Kauê Fernandes has been removed from his lightweight bout with Jared Gordon. Replacing Fernandes will be UFC newcomer Mashrabjon Ruzibaev, who makes his debut riding a seven fight win streak, with six of those wins coming via first-round finish.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs RODRIGUES takes place this Saturday, February 15 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas.