Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland

#UFCVegas22 Will Take Place Saturday, March 20 From the UFC APEX in Las Vegas
Mar. 10, 2021

Updates to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRUNSON vs HOLLAND 

Due to injury, Don’Tale Mayes has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Tai Tuivasa. Replacing him will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Harry Hunsucker, who makes his UFC debut having finished all of his seven wins by first-round stoppage, including six in under a minute and a half.

Additionally, due to visa issues, the bantamweight bout between Johnny Eduardo and Anthony Birchak has been canceled.  
 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRUNSON vs HOLLAND will take place Saturday, March 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims will air on ESPN2 with main card on ESPN. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. 

Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.
Athletes

P3 Fight Life with Glover Teixeira

