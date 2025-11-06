Updates To UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

Due to injury, Robert Valentin was removed from his middleweight bout with Jackson McVey. Replacing Valentin will be Zachary Reese. This bout will now take place at a catchweight of 195 pounds.
Additionally, due to visa issues, Cristian Quinonez has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Adrian Yanez. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 8, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.