the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

Changes To UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown
Nov. 6, 2025

Due to injury, Robert Valentin was removed from his middleweight bout with Jackson McVey. Replacing Valentin will be Zachary Reese. This bout will now take place at a catchweight of 195 pounds.

Additionally, due to visa issues, Cristian Quinonez has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Adrian Yanez. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BONFIM vs BROWN takes place Saturday, November 8 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 8, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.