UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus
Mar. 22, 2022
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES VS DAUKAUS UPDATES:
Please note the following changes:
Due to injury, Nate Landwehr has been removed from his featherweight bout with David Onama. As a result, this bout has been canceled from this weekend’s card
Due to injury, Seung Woo Choi has been removed from his featherweight bout with Tucker Lutz. As a result, this bout has been canceled from this weekend’s card
Due to visa issues, Abus Magomedov has been removed from his middleweight bout with Aliaskhad Khizriev. Replacing Magomedov will be UFC newcomer Denis Tiuliulin, who has finished eight of his 10 wins by knockout, with six of those coming in the first round.
