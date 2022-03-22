 Skip to main content
Updates to UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus
Mar. 22, 2022

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES VS DAUKAUS UPDATES:

Please note the following changes:

  • Due to injury, Nate Landwehr has been removed from his featherweight bout with David Onama. As a result, this bout has been canceled from this weekend’s card
     
  • Due to injury, Seung Woo Choi has been removed from his featherweight bout with Tucker Lutz. As a result, this bout has been canceled from this weekend’s card
     
  • Due to visa issues, Abus Magomedov has been removed from his middleweight bout with Aliaskhad Khizriev. Replacing Magomedov will be UFC newcomer Denis Tiuliulin, who has finished eight of his 10 wins by knockout, with six of those coming in the first round.

 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES vs DAUKAUS takes place Saturday, March 26 from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio  

Don't miss a single round of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus, live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, March 26 on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Main card begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

UFC Columbus
