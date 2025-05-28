Updates To UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

Due to visa issues, please note the following changes:
As a result, Ramiz Brahimaj will now face Billy Ray Goff on UFC Fight Night: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER and Seokhyeon Ko will face Oban Elliot on UFC Fight Night: HILL vs ROUNTREE Jr.
Additionally, due to illness, MarQuel Mederos has been removed from his lightweight bout with Bolaji Oki. Replacing Mederos will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Michael Aswell.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER takes place Saturday, May 31 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs ROUNTREE Jr. takes place Saturday, June 21 from Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.