Updates To UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

Oban Elliot has been removed from his welterweight bout with Ramiz Brahimaj

SeokHyeon Ko has been removed from his welterweight bout with Billy Ray Goff

As a result, Ramiz Brahimaj will now face Billy Ray Goff on UFC Fight Night: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER and Seokhyeon Ko will face Oban Elliot on UFC Fight Night: HILL vs ROUNTREE Jr.

Additionally, due to illness, MarQuel Mederos has been removed from his lightweight bout with Bolaji Oki. Replacing Mederos will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Michael Aswell.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER takes place Saturday, May 31 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs ROUNTREE Jr. takes place Saturday, June 21 from Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan