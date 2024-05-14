 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Updates To UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

Changes To UFC Vegas 92
May. 14, 2024

Due to injury, Rodolfo Bellato has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Oumar Sy. Replacing Bellato will be Road To UFC veteran Tuco Tokkos.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA vs MURPHY takes place this Saturday, May 18 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

UFC Vegas 92
Art Jimmerson, 1963 - 2024

