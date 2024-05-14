Updates To UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

Due to injury, Rodolfo Bellato has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Oumar Sy. Replacing Bellato will be Road To UFC veteran Tuco Tokkos.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA vs MURPHY takes place this Saturday, May 18 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
On The One Month Anniversary Of His Epic Win, We Watch Fighters React In Real Time To Max Holloway's BMF-Winning KO Of Justin Gaethje
Look Back At Matt Brown's Exciting Career In The Octagon.