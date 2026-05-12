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A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

Key Info For Saturday's Fight In Las Vegas On Saturday May 16
May. 12, 2026

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

  • Trey Ogden has been removed from his lightweight bout with Thomas Gantt. Replacing Ogden will be undefeated UFC newcomer Artur Minev, who makes his debut with six of his seven wins coming by way of finish, including five in the first round. 
  • Rodolfo Bellato has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Modestas Bukauskas. Replacing Bellato will be UFC newcomer Christian Edwards, who makes his debut having finished six of his eight wins, including four in the first round. This bout will now take place at a catchweight of 215 lbs. 
  • Nicolas Dalby has been removed from his welterweight bout with Jeremiah Wells. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs COSTA takes place this Saturday, May 16 from META Apex in Las Vegas

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 16, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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