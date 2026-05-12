Updates To UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

Trey Ogden has been removed from his lightweight bout with Thomas Gantt. Replacing Ogden will be undefeated UFC newcomer Artur Minev, who makes his debut with six of his seven wins coming by way of finish, including five in the first round.

Rodolfo Bellato has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Modestas Bukauskas. Replacing Bellato will be UFC newcomer Christian Edwards, who makes his debut having finished six of his eight wins, including four in the first round. This bout will now take place at a catchweight of 215 lbs.