Updates To UFC Fight Night: Albazi vs Taira

Key Information For The Las Vegas Event Happening August 2 At The UFC Apex
Jul. 28, 2025
Due to injury, please note the following changes:
Amir Albazi has been removed from his flyweight main event bout with Tatsuro Taira. Replacing Albazi in the new main event will be the undefeated Road to UFC flyweight tournament winner Hyun Sung Park, who looks to extend his nine-fight finishing streak.
Andre Lima has been removed from his flyweight bout with Felipe Bunes. Replacing Lima will be Rafael Estevam.
Francis Marshall has been removed from his featherweight bout with Austin Bashi. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.
Torrez Finney has been removed from his middleweight bout with Azamat Bekoev. As a result, Bekoev will now face Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Yousri Belgaroui on UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Canada on October 18.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TAIRA vs PARK takes place Saturday, August 2 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!