UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar

Due to COVID-related issues:

Mike Grundy has been removed from his featherweight bout with Nik Lentz. Nik Lentz will now face Movsar Evloev on January 23 in a 150-pound catchweight bout.

The middleweight bout between Tom Breese and No. 13 ranked Omari Akhemedov has been moved to January 20.

Watch the main card live on ABC and ESPN+ at 3pm/12pm ETPT

