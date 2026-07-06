Updates To UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

Key Information For Saturday's Event Live From T-Mobile Arena On July 11
Jul. 6, 2026
UFC 329: McGREGOR vs HOLLOWAY 2 Updates:
Due to injury, Ethyn Ewing has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Farid Basharat. Replacing Ewing will be UFC newcomer John Garza, who makes his debut riding a five-fight winning streak with three of his last four victories coming by way of KO.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.