Updates To UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Due to injury, Ozzy Diaz has been removed from his middleweight bout with Ateba Gautier. Replacing Diaz will be UFC newcomer Treston Vines, who makes his debut riding a four-fight win streak including three wins via finish.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.