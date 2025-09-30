 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Updates To UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Changes To UFC 320 In Las Vegas
Sep. 30, 2025

Due to injury, Ozzy Diaz has been removed from his middleweight bout with Ateba Gautier. Replacing Diaz will be UFC newcomer Treston Vines, who makes his debut riding a four-fight win streak including three wins via finish.  

UFC 320: ANKALAEV vs PEREIRA 2 takes place this Saturday, October 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Don't miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

