Updates to UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Due to injury, the following bouts are being rescheduled to a later date:
The Ultimate Fighter season 33 welterweight finale between Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko.
The lightweight bout between King Green and Diego Ferreira.
In addition, a middleweight bout between UFC newcomers Baisangur Susurkaev and Eric Nolan has been added to the card. Susurkaev makes his debut following his highlight-reel first round knockout on episode one of Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday. He meets Nolan, who is on a four-fight win streak with his last three victories coming by way of knockout.
UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV takes place this Saturday, August 16 from United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.