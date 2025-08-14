Updates to UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

The Ultimate Fighter season 33 welterweight finale between Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko.

The lightweight bout between King Green and Diego Ferreira.

In addition, a middleweight bout between UFC newcomers Baisangur Susurkaev and Eric Nolan has been added to the card. Susurkaev makes his debut following his highlight-reel first round knockout on episode one of Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday. He meets Nolan, who is on a four-fight win streak with his last three victories coming by way of knockout.

UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV takes place this Saturday, August 16 from United Center in Chicago, Illinois