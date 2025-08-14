 Skip to main content
General view of the United Center during the UFC event at the United Center on July 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Zuffa LLC)
Updates to UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Changes To UFC 319 Scheduled For August 16
Aug. 14, 2025

Due to injury, the following bouts are being rescheduled to a later date:

 

  • The Ultimate Fighter season 33 welterweight finale between Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko.
  • The lightweight bout between King Green and Diego Ferreira.

In addition, a middleweight bout between UFC newcomers Baisangur Susurkaev and Eric Nolan has been added to the card. Susurkaev makes his debut following his highlight-reel first round knockout on episode one of Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday. He meets Nolan, who is on a four-fight win streak with his last three victories coming by way of knockout. 

UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV takes place this Saturday, August 16 from United Center in Chicago, Illinois 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

