Updates To UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

Due to injury, Gunnar Nelson has been removed from his welterweight bout with Neil Magny. As a result, Magny will now face Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALBAZI vs TAIRA on August 2 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 318: HOLLOWAY vs POIRIER 3 takes place Saturday, July 19 from Smoothie King Arena Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets available here.