Updates To UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

Key Information For The July 19 Event At Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
Jul. 14, 2025
UFC 318: HOLLOWAY vs POIRIER 3 Updates:
Due to injury, Gunnar Nelson has been removed from his welterweight bout with Neil Magny. As a result, Magny will now face Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALBAZI vs TAIRA on August 2 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
