Updates To UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

Key Information For June 7 Pay-Per-View At Prudential Center In Newark, NJ
Jun. 2, 2025
Due to illness, Uros Medic has been removed from his welterweight bout with Khaos Williams. Replacing Medic will be Andreas Gustafsson.
Additionally, a lightweight bout between MarQuel Mederos and UFC newcomer Mark Choinski has been added to the card. Choinski makes his UFC debut with an undefeated record of 8-0, including six wins via finish.
UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2 place this Saturday, June 7 from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
