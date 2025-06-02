 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 302 event at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Updates To UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

Key Information For June 7 Pay-Per-View At Prudential Center In Newark, NJ
Jun. 2, 2025

Due to illness, Uros Medic has been removed from his welterweight bout with Khaos Williams. Replacing Medic will be Andreas Gustafsson.

Additionally, a lightweight bout between MarQuel Mederos and UFC newcomer Mark Choinski has been added to the card. Choinski makes his UFC debut with an undefeated record of 8-0, including six wins via finish.

UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2 place this Saturday, June 7 from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

