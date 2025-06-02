Updates To UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

Due to illness, Uros Medic has been removed from his welterweight bout with Khaos Williams. Replacing Medic will be Andreas Gustafsson.

Additionally, a lightweight bout between MarQuel Mederos and UFC newcomer Mark Choinski has been added to the card. Choinski makes his UFC debut with an undefeated record of 8-0, including six wins via finish.

UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2 place this Saturday, June 7 from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.