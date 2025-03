A featherweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and John Castaneda has been added to the card

UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place this Saturday, March 8 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Don't miss a moment of UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 8, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.