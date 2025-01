Due to injury, Johnny Walker has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Bogdan Guskov. Replacing Walker will be UFC newcomer Billy Elekana, who makes his debut riding a three-fight win streak.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.