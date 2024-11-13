Updates To UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Key Information For The New York City Event Happening November 16
Nov. 13, 2024
UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC Updates:
Due to medical issues, Lucas Almeida has been removed from his featherweight bout with David Onama. Replacing Almeida will be UFC newcomer Roberto Romero, who makes his debut with five of his eight wins coming via first-round finish. This bout will now take place at lightweight.
UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place this Saturday, November 16 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
