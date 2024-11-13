 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Announcements

Updates To UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Key Information For The New York City Event Happening November 16
Nov. 13, 2024

UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC Updates:

Due to medical issues, Lucas Almeida has been removed from his featherweight bout with David Onama. Replacing Almeida will be UFC newcomer Roberto Romero, who makes his debut with five of his eight wins coming via first-round finish. This bout will now take place at lightweight.

UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place this Saturday, November 16 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Jon Jones in black and white on a black backdrop
Athletes

Jon Jones Career Exposé | UFC 309

Follow the career of Jon Jones, from becoming the youngest UFC champion to the battle of GOATS against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

Stipe Miocic
Embedded

UFC 309 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic In New York City On November 16, 2024 

Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Michael Chandler face off during the UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-in at George R. Brown Convention Center on May 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Fighter Timeline: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler…

Ahead Of Their Rematch At UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Relive The Fights That Have Happened Since The First Meeting Between Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 

