Updates To UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

Changes To The Salt Lake City Pay-Per-View On October 5
Sep. 27, 2024
Due to injury with Aljamain Sterling, his featherweight bout with Movsar Evloev has been removed from this event and will now take place at UFC 310 on December 7 in Las Vegas.
Additionally, a lightweight bout between Austin Hubbard and Alexander Hernandez has been added to the card.
UFC 307: PERERIA vs ROUNTREE Jr. takes place Saturday, October 5 from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Don’t miss a moment of UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr., live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.