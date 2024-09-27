 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagonduring the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Updates To UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

Changes To The Salt Lake City Pay-Per-View On October 5
Sep. 27, 2024

Due to injury with Aljamain Sterling, his featherweight bout with Movsar Evloev has been removed from this event and will now take place at UFC 310 on December 7 in Las Vegas.

Additionally, a lightweight bout between Austin Hubbard and Alexander Hernandez has been added to the card.

UFC 307: PERERIA vs ROUNTREE Jr. takes place Saturday, October 5 from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Don’t miss a moment of UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr., live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

UFC 307
