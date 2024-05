Due to visa issues, Nyamjargal Tumendemberel has been removed from his flyweight bout with Andre Lima. Replacing Tumendemberel will be The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Mitch Raposo.

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier takes place this Saturday, June 1 from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.