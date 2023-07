UFC 291: POIRIER vs. GAETHJE 2 Updates:

Due to visa issues, Joanne Wood has been removed from her flyweight bout with Priscila Cachoeira. Replacing Wood will be Miranda Maverick.

Additionally, due to illness, Yohan Lainesse has been removed from his welterweight bout with Matthew Semelsberger. Replacing Lainesse will be Uros Medic.

UFC 291: POIRIER vs. GAETHJE 2 will take place Saturday, July 29 at Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah